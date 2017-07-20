‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Talks About Separation From Husband Michael

It was recently revealed that Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby and her husband Michael are separated after a difficult Season 2 on Bravo.

At the RHOP reunion, Ashley admitted that she and her Australian businessman hubby had gone separate ways. Now she’s starting to open up more about the split and why she kept quiet about it for so long.

Ashley and Michael didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of things and during Season 2 of RHOP, problems in their marriage were starting to become very obvious. It seemed that started their restaurant together proved to push the couple apart rather than bring them together.

Ashley Darby recently granted an interview to People where she revealed that the separation actually occurred back in February. Despite that, she kept the huge change to her marriage a secret from both her RHOP cast mates and her fans.

We appreciate your kind words and support. This is not an easy time for Michael or me, as we work through finding our true selves again. No matter what, we still want the best for each other. Much love to all of you beautiful people 💋 (@people) #rhop A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Maybe the cast of the Real Housewives of Potomac should lay off Karen Huger for moving out of Potomac. It turns out, she’s not the only one who no longer lives in the ritzy Washington D.C. suburb.

The 29-year old reality star divulged that she moved out of the home she shared with Michael Darby and into her own apartment in Arlington, Virginia.

Despite the separation, Ashley did say that she and Michael are still working together at Oz, the restaurant they started together.

Ashley says she’s a 50-50 partner in the family restaurant and because of that, she’d never just walk away. Then she likened the restaurant to having a child, something that will likely cause drama with those who actually do have children.

That's all we can do. Have a wonderful week my loves ❤️ (@thegoodquote) A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

“We are 50-50 partners,” Ashley told People. “We both share in everything that goes on there and that’s not going away, like a child. You can’t just get rid of your child. We’re co-parenting!”

It turns out that, despite their separation, Ashley and Michael have continued to appear at social gatherings together. That’s why they were able to keep their separation a secret from everyone for so long.

“It is a very small town, so we have common friends and we go to the same events. The only difference now is we just retreat back to our separate quarters,” she says.

“It took me this long to talk about it because I wanted to deal with it in private since it was something that I wasn’t really comfortable with or sure how to explain at first.”

So they are able to work together and even attend social functions together but Ashley Darby and her husband can’t live together?

While it seemed that this separation was a long time coming, the fact that Ashley and Michael are still spending so much time together is definitely different.

It looks like Ashley has high hopes for saving her marriage to Michael Darby. Meanwhile, RHOP fans are hoping for a chance to watch the whole thing play out on Bravo again in Season 3.