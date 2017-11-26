‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Reportedly Doing A ‘Clean Sweep’! Looking For Five More Women For Season 13

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is wrapping up, and there are already tons of rumors circulating about the next season. Based on early reports, it sounds like there will be some major casting changes in Season 13 and we could see as many as five new faces in 2018. Which cast members will get the boot?

An inside source told All About the Real Housewives that producers are thinking about casting five new women for Season 13. The source claims that Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Meghan King Edmonds will not return after Season 12.

Bravo has not announced any casting news for the new season, so it’s unclear if any of the rumors are true. Even if they are only partially true, it sounds like we’ll see a lot of new faces next year. There is usually at least one or two new women on the show every year, but a full sweep hasn’t happened in a long time.

It’s well known that Gunvalson is on the verge of losing her orange. The only remaining original cast member has had a rough time with her co-stars over the past two seasons, and things reached a tipping point during the latest reunion episode.

With Gunvalson starting to fail, All About the Real Housewives reports that producers are demoting Gunvalson next season. Even worse, Gunvalson caught wind of the demotion and reportedly had an emotional meltdown. Only time will tell if Gunvalson will appear as a part-time cast member or simply walk away from the show for good.

A source close to production told All About The Real Housewives that an official casting announcement won’t happen until December.

The insider also pointed out that the current cast members have no idea whether or not producers will invite them back or not. Unless the rumors are completely wrong, however, it sounds like most of them will not return next season.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.