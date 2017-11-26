FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Reportedly Doing A ‘Clean Sweep’! Looking For Five More Women For Season 13

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/26/2017
'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Reportedly Doing A 'Clean Sweep'! Looking For Five More Women For Season 13Source: Bravo

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is wrapping up, and there are already tons of rumors circulating about the next season. Based on early reports, it sounds like there will be some major casting changes in Season 13 and we could see as many as five new faces in 2018. Which cast members will get the boot?

An inside source told All About the Real Housewives that producers are thinking about casting five new women for Season 13. The source claims that Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Meghan King Edmonds will not return after Season 12.

I would love to hear your thoughts on part 1 #rhocreunion #bravo

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on

Bravo has not announced any casting news for the new season, so it’s unclear if any of the rumors are true. Even if they are only partially true, it sounds like we’ll see a lot of new faces next year. There is usually at least one or two new women on the show every year, but a full sweep hasn’t happened in a long time.

It’s well known that Gunvalson is on the verge of losing her orange. The only remaining original cast member has had a rough time with her co-stars over the past two seasons, and things reached a tipping point during the latest reunion episode.

What did you think of tonight’s episode in Iceland at the Viking dinner? #iceland #rhoc #drama #girlstrip #rhoc

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on

With Gunvalson starting to fail, All About the Real Housewives reports that producers are demoting Gunvalson next season. Even worse, Gunvalson caught wind of the demotion and reportedly had an emotional meltdown. Only time will tell if Gunvalson will appear as a part-time cast member or simply walk away from the show for good.

A source close to production told All About The Real Housewives that an official casting announcement won’t happen until December.

The insider also pointed out that the current cast members have no idea whether or not producers will invite them back or not. Unless the rumors are completely wrong, however, it sounds like most of them will not return next season.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.

7 Comments

Tee
11/28/2017 at 10:25 pm
Reply

Tamara, Shannon, and Megan should stay! Dump Vickie, Lydia, Kelly, and Peggy ASAP!!!!


Karin Tompkins
11/26/2017 at 10:04 pm
Reply

Get Kelly Dodd off RHOC!


Kwoood9
11/26/2017 at 7:03 pm
Reply

They need to get rid of all the Orange County housewives starting with Tamra and Vicki. We are sick of them.


Cat
11/26/2017 at 5:53 pm
Reply

They need to get rid of all of Orange County Housewife. They are boring & ridiculous. We need new blood, new stories. Tamara, Vicky, ugghhh. No more please. My friends & I Wii no longer watch


Cat
11/26/2017 at 5:51 pm
Reply

Cat
11/26/2017 at 5:51 pm
Reply
They need to get rid of all of Orange County Housewife. They are boring & ridiculous. We need new blood, new stories. Tamara, Vicky, ugghhh. No more please. My friends & I Wii no longer watch


JP
11/26/2017 at 8:33 am
Reply

I stopped watching a few yrs ago…I couldn’t stomach that pretentious woman showing off her material things…her name escapes me.. Shannon I loved the first year now she’s just a pathetic whiner…but RHOC without Vicky seems unthinkable.


Robin
11/26/2017 at 8:26 am
Reply

I want Lydia, and Peggy to remain.


