‘Real Housewives Of County’ Star Tamra Judge Drops Some Major Spoilers For Season 12

Between her on-off feud with Vicki Gunvalson and a nasty divorce, Tamra Judge has been through a lot since joining the Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 3. Although Judge’s friendship with Gunvalson seemed over last year after all the ugly rumors about Judge’s husband, it sounds like their feud won’t be a focal point Season 12.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Judge dropped some big spoilers about the new season, including where she stands with the OG of the OC. Last season, Gunvalson helped spread rumors about Judge’s husband Eddie, and the women cut ties for good during the reunion. Despite everything that went down, Judge went into Season 12 determined to leave the past behind her.

“It ended in a really ugly way last season and I was a little bit nervous because I didn’t want to rehash that stuff,” Judge shared.

Judge added that she would not be friends with Gunvalson if they weren’t filming RHOC together. They have, however, spent some time together since last season. In fact, Judge admitted that she has met Gunvalson’s new boyfriend, Steve, on several different occasions.

When it comes to friendships on the show, Tamra Judge revealed that a few relationships will fall apart towards the end of Season 12. She didn’t reveal which co-stars are at odds, but she hinted that her friendships with Shannon Beador and Meghan Edmonds are still rock solid.

“Me and Shannon and Meghan are all good friends and Shannon, Kelly and I have moved forward from where we were last season. As you know, Lydia who was on the show a few seasons ago returned for this season and we always maintained a friendship. It was nice to have Lydia back,” she explained.

According to Bravo TV, Judge also opened up about Kelly Dodd’s return. Dodd stirred up a lot of drama with Gunvalson last season, and Judge was genuinely surprised that producers asked her back. While Dodd crossed the line a few times last year, Judge revealed that fans will see a softer side of the reality star this time around.

“She was really close to that line and I didn’t know if she could redeem herself, but she does this season,” she stated. “I mean, she’s still Kelly, but you see a softer side of Kelly.”

Why the sudden change? Judge believes the break in-between seasons was exactly what Dodd needed to think about her actions last season. In fact, Judge admitted that Dodd was able to control her words a lot better in Season 12 and clearly learned from the mistakes during her first year.

Meanwhile, with the new season finally here, All About the Real Housewives reports that Bravo has officially released the new taglines for Season 12. As far as Judge is concerned, she decided to focus more on herself ahead of the new year.

Judge: “I’m pint-sized, baptized, and highly prized.”

The new episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.