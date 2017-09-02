‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Returns To ‘Days Of Our Lives’!

Actress, model, host, and reality TV star Lisa Rinna is getting back to her roots in 2018. New reports indicate that Rinna is returning to her most favorite role, Billie Reed on NBC’s daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Rinna began her stint on Days of Our Lives in 1992 but left after three years to take on Aaron Spelling’s primetime soap opera, Melrose Place.

She’s returned to the show several times since then but has never stayed in the fictional town of Salem for more than a year.

Although she’s continued to act in small roles, Rinna has gained more notoriety in recent years for her hosting duties and reality TV appearances.

Rinna hosted the SOAPnet show Soap Talk for four seasons and replaced Joan Rivers as TV Guide Network’s red carpet hostess in 2007 when Rivers moved to E!.

After competing in the second season of ABC’s hit Dancing with the Stars, Rinna competed on two different seasons of Celebrity Apprentice with Donald Trump.

Since 2014, Rinna has been a cast member on Bravo’s popular series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, opposite fellow Days of Our Lives star Eileen Davidson.

The last time Rinna appeared on Days of Our Lives was in 2013 when her character headed to Europe for a new job opportunity.

Producers aren’t saying what will bring her back to Salem, but Rinna will begin filming her new episodes this week — even though they won’t actually air until early 2018!

In other soap opera news, Big Brother star Jessica Graf is set to appear on the CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Graf competed this summer on Big Brother 19 and was eliminated after her relationship with fellow houseguest Cody rubbed her castmates the wrong way. Graf will play a hostess at Il Giardino restaurant and will tape her episode on September 5.