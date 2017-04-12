Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Kim Richards Once Dated Donald Trump!

In the next preview of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kim Richards sits on the couch with her co-stars to discuss some interesting revelations!

Before a fight stars on the show between Kim and the other co-stars, Andy Cohen has a special question about some of the rumors he had heard on the streets of 90210.

Andy asked, “I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump. Is that true?”

And according to Kim, it’s absolutely true! “Yes, let’s not get into it. I had dinner with him,” the star said with a big grin on her face.

Lisa Vanderpump asked her “sex or not? Did you see him naked?”

Before letting out a few laughs, Kim Richards coyly said she wants to avoid talking about the President Of The United States of America.

Kim is no longer a full-time cast member, but she attended this season’s reunion due to other members discussing her troubles in more recent episodes.

According to Lisa Rinna, Kim is struggling with her sobriety.

The 50-year-old star entered rehab shortly after her arrest in April of last year for public intoxication. She left the Malibu treatment facility in May and then checked back again 2 weeks later. The former actress was in rehab in 2011 as well.

The only reason Richards attended the show was to address a lot of the rumors that have been circulating about her.

She said she was disappointed people had said bad things about her due to her lifestyle changes recently and her efforts to be better. She’s a grandmother now and wants to keep gossip out of her life.

Advertisement

Near the end of the show, Andy remarked that Kim could’ve been the First Lady of the United States; a very strange thought!