Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Matt Jordan

Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan are back at it again. This time their conflict has gone to the next level, as Kenya got a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

The certified trainer must stay 200 yards away from Kenya at all times including communication by her phone, email, or any other means.

The legal team of Moore accused Matt of calling the star “up to 30 times a day” between September 2016 and February 2017. Allegedly the man told her she “was going to get what she deserved.”

According to E! News, his next court date is scheduled for the middle of April.

Viewers have watched the couple experience intense conflicts as well as epic fights throughout the airing of the show.

Moore explained it was painful for her at her age and maturity to be tolerating immaturity and foolishness by someone. The star claimed she “was ashamed.”

She went on to explain she didn’t want to give up when things got tough, but this time she was mistaken, and she should’ve left as fast as she could.

Kenya said she was thankful for moving on from the issues of the past that seem to be from a lifetime ago. She went on to explain that her life is completely different now and the company she keeps is different now.

She won’t be having any more communication with people who threaten her livelihood.

Kenya Moore told PEOPLE Magazine previously she wouldn’t file a restraining order against Matt Jordan. Jordan is guilty of several acts of property damage on the home of the reality TV star. He has assaulted people close to her, broken doors and windows on her property, broke her home security equipment and windows in the back of her car.