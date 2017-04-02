Real Housewives’ Erika Jayne Reveals Her Struggle On Dancing With The Stars

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne Girardi opened up about her experiences on Dancing With The Stars.

The star said she loves the show because it’s a big challenge and she learns something new every week. She went on to say a person really forms a bond with their dancing partner and when it comes time to perform it’s a lot of fun.

Girardi was asked about ballroom dancing practices being difficult and the Real Housewives’ said she knew what she as getting into and she was well prepared.

Jayne and her partner Gleb Savchenko have been great on the 24th season so far. On the premiere of the show which aired on March 20th, The Real Housewives star was ecstatic and energetic on the dance floor and even rode in on a unicorn.

The star was criticized for being raunchy and too over-the-top because of her first performance but kept on delivering her larger-than-life persona to the competition in the following week.

Julianne Hough, who is one of the judges on the show, praised Jayne for her rendition of the classic ballroom dance. The judge said it was great that she expressed her unique and authentic itself through the dance and she absolutely loved it.

In the past, Girardi was asked if she felt threatened by competing against 20-year-old women, she said she is happy with being 45 and does not want to be 20-years-old anymore.

Erika Jayne Girardi is considered to be one of the greatest dance club artists of all time. She was ranked as #42 on Billboard’s list of the best dance club artists. One of her most popular songs is Roller Coaster which first topped the charts in 2007.

She was eventually cast in the sixth season of the show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills before debuting on Dancing With The Stars.