Ray J May Sue A Reality Show! Here’s Why!

Ray J is not happy! The reality star and rapper recently sent out a message of warning to former co-workers and acquaintances. In a report by the website, theJasmineBRAND.com, the Love and Hip-Hop star called out Celebrity Big Brother in the UK for not paying him for the time he spent on the show.

In case you missed out, Ray first appeared in the series at the beginning of the year but left shortly after due to a “major toothache.”

In the video the rap-star posted, he claimed the company owes him money, and he gave them a simple ultimatum.

And what was it exactly?

Well, he either wants to be put back on the Celebrity Big Brother roster or he wants that cash, today!

In the excerpt, he can be heard saying, “Celebrity Big Brother owes me some motherf****n’ money. But instead, put me back on the show. Eight days in, tooth hurting. Instead of you taking me to the dentist, you take me to the hospital? And For what? All I needed was some McDonald’s and something to fix my motherf—-n’ tooth, and then you let me back in so I can perform, but no. I can’t come back in.”

Ray went on to explain why he was sleeping in every day on the show.

Advertisement

The rapper said, “I’m kicked off the show. No money. No UK opportunity. ‘Cause all you all saw was me sleeping every day trying to adjust to the time.” We have the video above if you want to see the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian rant about his financial trouble with the popular reality series. Fans may remember that Ray J is the man Kim Kardashian made a sex-tape with, which shot her to the forefront of media fame.