Raven-Symone Is Back And Ready For The Upcoming ‘Raven’s Home’ Spin-Off

The exciting spin-off of millennials’ favorite childhood show is almost here! A first look at Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home has been released.

In the spin-off, Raven-Symone is set to play a divorced single mother of two – Booker, played by Isaac Ryan Brown and Nia – Navia Robison.

The gang is definitely going to bring on the laughs in the well-awaited spin-off.

Another old character that is going to return and have a huge role in the upcoming show is Chelsea, played by Anneleise van der Pol.

Chelsea is also a mother now to son Levi, played by Jason Maybaum.

The exciting brand new Raven’s Home’s premiere is set to air on Disney Channel Friday, July 21.

The star of the spin-off, Raven-Symone has opened up about the show’s revival back in April, sharing that she hopes the TV show will bring many laughs to fans of all ages just like the original did.

‘I am executive producer, and what I think will work is writing how the cast gets along and how the camaraderie behind the set works. I think that when you have that, all ages will come and enjoy the process with us. And we have such a great time on set. It has been spectacular, and hopefully, not just Anneliese and I are laughing in our 30s, but also you will too,’ Raven-Symone stated.

Are you excited to finally watch the well-awaited spin-off? Were you a fan of That’s So Raven?