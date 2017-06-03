FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Rachel Lindsay Caitriona Balfe steven spielberg andy cohen billie lourd Jennifer Hudson amber portwood katy perry lisa vanderpump ariana grande danielle staub abby lee miller kelly ripa alec baldwin bobby moynihan Vanessa Bayer Larry English Candace Cameron Bure bill o'reilly Jerrika Hinton Matthew Perry
Home » TV Shows

Raven-Symone Is Back And Ready For The Upcoming ‘Raven’s Home’ Spin-Off

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/03/2017
0
437 Views
0


raven symoneSource: huffingtonpost.com

The exciting spin-off of millennials’ favorite childhood show is almost here! A first look at Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home has been released.

In the spin-off, Raven-Symone is set to play a divorced single mother of two – Booker, played by Isaac Ryan Brown and Nia – Navia Robison.

The gang is definitely going to bring on the laughs in the well-awaited spin-off.

Another old character that is going to return and have a huge role in the upcoming show is Chelsea, played by Anneleise van der Pol.

Chelsea is also a mother now to son Levi, played by Jason Maybaum.

The exciting brand new Raven’s Home’s premiere is set to air on Disney Channel Friday, July 21.

The star of the spin-off, Raven-Symone has opened up about the show’s revival back in April, sharing that she hopes the TV show will bring many laughs to fans of all ages just like the original did.

‘I am executive producer, and what I think will work is writing how the cast gets along and how the camaraderie behind the set works. I think that when you have that, all ages will come and enjoy the process with us. And we have such a great time on set. It has been spectacular, and hopefully, not just Anneliese and I are laughing in our 30s, but also you will too,’ Raven-Symone stated.

Advertisement

Are you excited to finally watch the well-awaited spin-off? Were you a fan of That’s So Raven?

Post Views: 437

Read more about raven symone raven's home that's so raven spin-off

Advertisement

You may also like
‘That’s so Raven’ to have a spin-off featuring Raven Symone as a divorced mother of two
10/28/2016
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *