Ratings War! Steve Harvey Is Planning To Take Down Ellen DeGeneres

Nick Markus Posted On 05/12/2017
harvey degeneresSource: youtube.com

According to new reports, Steve Harvey has a plan! He wants to take down the current lead in daytime TV, Ellen DeGeneres and have the most popular show instead.

In a few weeks, Harvey is set to move his show from Chicago to Los Angeles, and insiders claim that he’s targeted Ellen as his number one rival.

“Steve’s new show is going to be much more celebrity-driven than informative,” one source revealed, adding that “He wants to compete with Ellen and book big stars to come on and talk with him.”

The 60 years old host who not too long ago was involved in a racist scandal, is in the process of rebranding.

His new show is going to simply be called “STEVE, ” and it’s going to differ greatly from virtually any current daytime TV show.

Even though his current show brought him two Emmy Awards, Harvey is excited about the new concept.

The insider revealed that the reason Harvey chose Los Angeles as his location was that there are a lot of celebrity residents he could have as guests.

Unfortunately for his old team in Chicago, Harvey wants to start completely anew, meaning that he’s completely given them up for a brand new staff.

“Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members,” one source on the set revealed.

Do you think that Steve Harvey has any chance of over passing Ellen DeGeneres’ ratings?

Are you excited to watch “Steve?” Share your thoughts by cruising down to the comments section.

