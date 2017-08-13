Rasheeda Gushes Over Tiny And Kandi’s Success And Teases A Possible Collaboration With Xscape

Rasheeda Frost couldn’t be happier about Xscape’s reunion. She revealed that she had been a longtime fan of this girl group and she also gushed over Tiny and Kandi’s success, teasing a potential collaboration.

Rasheeda is pretty psyched about Xscape getting back together after almost two decades.

The star adores to see her friends reaching new heights in their careers, and she revealed that she is supporting them all the way.

Yasssss to #xscape loved seeing my girls reunite & deliver us the great soulful hits we grew up jamming too @kandi @majorgirl luv u girls!!

‘Of course, I’m excited,’ she said during an interview.

‘With being friends with Tiny [Harris] and being close with Kandi [Burruss] as well, for them to get back together is just totally amazing. I grew up listening to Xscape, you know, a group that can sing. When you grow up listening to those great records, you want to hear them now! When they got back together: I was like ‘Finally, it took long enough, let’s get you on tour!’’

Tiny, Kandi, Tameka Scott, and LaTocha Scott have been slaying their performances, and the fierce girl group is making a huge comeback.

Rasheeda knows all about the hustle, and if you didn’t know, she has built a million-dollar empire as an accomplished entrepreneur, beauty/fashion mogul, and reality star.

Secure that vibe at all times…. Wild Hearts Tee & Pants available in-store at @pressedatl & online at PRESSEDATL.COM hat #keithandjames 😜

She has enough experience after launching her solo career and after she’s been a member of the hip hop trio Da Kaperz and the R&B duo Peach Candy.

Rasheeda had plenty of advice for young girls chasing after dreams of their own, sharing how it’s important to ignore the haters who try to dull your shine.

‘Boosting your awareness and making sure your business stuff is solid, which all comes in time,’ she said. ‘But at the end of the day, focus on what you’re trying to do and do as much research as possible. Try to figure out what’s going to set you apart from other businesses as well.’