Rasheeda Frost Takes Cool Photo With Makeup-Free Cardi B And Fiancé Offset

Boss chick Rasheeda Frost is busy making money moves, and she has the one and only Cardi B backing her.

A few hours ago, Rasheeda took to Instagram where she shared a fascinating picture.

In it, the femcee and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star posed with Cardi B and her fiancé, Offset.

The “Bodak Yellow” raptress is unrecognizable due to her large beanie and long black coat. Cardi B also decided to go makeup free.

Kirk’s estranged wife, known for her fashion game, delivered by sporting a white tank top, large floral jean jacket, and green jogging that are from her favorite brand, Gucci.

As for Offset, he kept things fairly casual with an all-black outfit composed of a hoodie, designer jeans, and sneakers.

Underneath the picture the mother of two explained that she is very happy for the newly-engaged couple and added that she was delighted to have them supporting her business.

Rasheeda wrote: “Gotta love these two! Thanks for pullin up & Cashin Out @iamcardib & @offsetyrn the support is real….”

This is not the first time that Cardi B has shown love for Rasheeda.

Over the summer, a reporter caught up with Cardi B on the red carpet of an award show, and she was asked if she was engaged to her then-boyfriend, Offset.

She decided not to use any words to respond to the question. Instead, she rapped the lyrics of one of Rasheeda’s song.

She sang: “Does you see a ring on my ring finger? Boy, is you gone marry me? Marry me.”

One person, who does not want Cardi B to step out without makeup, said: “Dam @iamcardib you are looking different ma Andy think it’s the no eyelashes. no lashes make everybody seem strange… but I would not have let them take a pic of me like that … some lip gloss or something .. and don’t suck yo lips in so far … it doesn’t look good with your jar bones.”

A fan defended Cardi B by writing: “Have you thought maybe she doesn’t give any f2cks perhaps she’s confident happy how she looks with or without lashes with or without lip gloss not everybody has insecurities as you have?Different strokes for different folks. I️ love seeing the REAL of celebrities.”

Another backer shared: “She doesn’t have to walk around in makeup and glammed up 24/7 just to please people. She is comfortable so what is the issue? I hate mean people goodness… get a life she good even without makeup, she is full of talent and is helping Rasheeda.”

Do celebrities have to wear makeup for every public outing?