Rasheeda Frost Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie Amid Kirk And Jasmine Washington’s DNA Results Drama

Rasheeda Frost appeared unfazed and unbothered by the madness that her husband, Kirk, has created in their lives.

Kirk is busy running away from a simple DNA test that can prove if he is the father of Jasmine Washington’s son, Kannon.

Meanwhile, Rasheeda is trending on social media and getting positive headlines thanks to a stunning no-makeup photo.

Just moments ago, the mother of two took to Instagram where she shared a simple selfie from her kitchen.

In it, the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star lets her long beautiful hair down and looks like a teenager. The caption read: “Jus me!!”

Fans of the businesswoman seem to agree on two things – she is classy, and her husband is crazy to do her wrong.

Here are few chosen comments for her supporters.

One person wrote: “Eyed Appreciate it, you look good Rasheeda.”

Jus me!! A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Another had the following to say: “She beautiful without the makeup. Natural beauty all day, every day.”

The last commenter took a shot at Kirk by tweeting: “OMG, she looks 20 yrs younger.. unreal what makeup does, stay natural, you are prettier that way. Kirk is a damn fool to step out his marriage.”

Fans of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” who watched the reunion episodes, saw Rasheeda break down in tears while talking about the pain Kirk and Washington put her through.

The side chick tried to apologize, but Rasheeda was not having it.

She explained why she is angry at the stripper by saying: “The embarrassment, the pain, the humiliation. But most of all I want to apologize for my actions and the role that I played in all of this.You came in and destroyed my life. We are two different women. I don’t rock with you. What you need to do is pray because you look really stupid right now.”

How u feel when u take off dat wig & take them braids out 😩😂😂 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on May 20, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

An insider claimed Kirk is not letting his marriage die; he plans to win his wife back with flowers and kind gestures.

The spy said: “All Kirk wants is to have his soulmate back.He is kicking himself every day for messing up the way he did, and he is trying so hard to make things right again. He does the sweetest stuff for Rasheeda in hopes that she will fall back in love. The other day, for example, he had Karter, their youngest, and took him out to by Rasheeda flowers.”

The source continued: “Rasheeda won’t be able to turn down flowers from her baby boy. At the same time, she is going to know it was Kirk who bought them since Karter is only three years old. Kirk is undeniably slick; he knows all the right moves. It is going to be very hard for Rasheeda to stay mad at him forever.”

Advertisement

Instead of roses, Kirk should present his wife with the results of his paternity test.