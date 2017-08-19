Rasheeda Frost Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Video Where A Baby Bump Seems Visible

Fans are freaking out over the fact that Rasheeda Frost, 35, might be pregnant with her third baby for 48-year-old Kirk. It all started with a simple video.

Last night, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram and she shared another clip where she is exercising.

The mother of two has been working on her revenge body since being humiliated by her husband and his love child scandal that involves Miss Jasmine Washington.

In the clip, the Boss Chick femcee is doing some squats with weights on her shoulders to make the workout more efficient.

She is wearing workout gear and a vest to support her back and shoulders.

Fans were quick to notice what appears to be a baby bump and did not hesitate to bombard her with pregnancy-related questions.

Legs & butt!! #teamgetfit #fitmom #fitness #lehgo A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

One person said: “She make it look easy but that is hard to do, is she having a baby?”

Another stated: “She looks preggo in most recent pics its all in her face.”

A third fan wrote: “You pregnant? Now, this is a real exercise! You go girl.”

And a fourth commenter shared: “Came here to confirm I wasn’t tripping. She looks preggo!”

Maybe she ate a burger, and the world now thinks there is a baby on the way.

Or maybe their lavish family vacation did produce a child.

The last we have heard, Kirk and Rasheeda had hit pause on the separation and started going to counseling to repair the damage done to their 17-year romance.

A source told Hollywood Life: “Rasheeda has stopped saying that she is throwing in the towel — if, and only if, he did not have a baby with Jasmine. Her heart is softening to the whole situation, and she is half way changed her mind about leaving.”

The family friend added: “They are talking about a family vacation together this month. They say they‘re doing it for the kids, but a lot of folks in their lives are taking it as a sign that they‘re getting back together.”

The person also stated that the mother of two was able to forgive her cheating spouse and added: “They are going very deep. She is starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things he does. He is not off the hook, but it is easier for her to find forgiveness for him.”

What say you, is Rasheeda pregnant or fans are just seeing what they want to see?

Advertisement

If she is expecting that will be one fascinating storyline for next season.