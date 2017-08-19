FREE NEWSLETTER
Rasheeda Frost Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Video Where A Baby Bump Seems Visible

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/19/2017
Rasheeda Frost Pregant PictureCredit: Instagram

Fans are freaking out over the fact that Rasheeda Frost, 35, might be pregnant with her third baby for 48-year-old Kirk. It all started with a simple video.

Last night, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram and she shared another clip where she is exercising.

The mother of two has been working on her revenge body since being humiliated by her husband and his love child scandal that involves Miss Jasmine Washington.

In the clip, the Boss Chick femcee is doing some squats with weights on her shoulders to make the workout more efficient.

She is wearing workout gear and a vest to support her back and shoulders.

Fans were quick to notice what appears to be a baby bump and did not hesitate to bombard her with pregnancy-related questions.

Legs & butt!! #teamgetfit #fitmom #fitness #lehgo

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

One person said: “She make it look easy but that is hard to do, is she having a baby?”

Another stated: “She looks preggo in most recent pics its all in her face.”

A third fan wrote: “You pregnant? Now, this is a real exercise! You go girl.”

And a fourth commenter shared: “Came here to confirm I wasn’t tripping. She looks preggo!”

Maybe she ate a burger, and the world now thinks there is a baby on the way.

Or maybe their lavish family vacation did produce a child.

The last we have heard, Kirk and Rasheeda had hit pause on the separation and started going to counseling to repair the damage done to their 17-year romance.

A source told Hollywood Life: “Rasheeda has stopped saying that she is throwing in the towel — if, and only if, he did not have a baby with Jasmine. Her heart is softening to the whole situation, and she is half way changed her mind about leaving.”

The family friend added: “They are talking about a family vacation together this month. They say they‘re doing it for the kids, but a lot of folks in their lives are taking it as a sign that they‘re getting back together.”

The person also stated that the mother of two was able to forgive her cheating spouse and added: “They are going very deep. She is starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things he does. He is not off the hook, but it is easier for her to find forgiveness for him.”

What say you, is Rasheeda pregnant or fans are just seeing what they want to see?

If she is expecting that will be one fascinating storyline for next season.

7 Comments

Valeriejjones
08/20/2017 at 5:01 pm
He is just going to cheat all the time because he know that she love him and no dk is that dam good she must have low self-esteem come on boss chic you are to pretty and got your own money to spend.


Yvette
08/20/2017 at 2:38 pm
She don’t look pregnant
It looks like the clothes she wearing made her stomach a lil poke out


Mychelle
08/20/2017 at 2:32 pm
Kurt is a hot mess but I guess love Concord all but to hve a baby wat tht going to prove.boss tic 4 TAC childless. I lost RESPECT 4 da boss chick I thought u was stronger den that.love is one thing stupid is awhile different chapter. Wish u da best of luck…


Mychelle
08/20/2017 at 2:23 pm
I GUESS THINGS ARE BETTER BETWEEN THEM TO BUT I THOUGHT SHE WAS A BOSS HE BEEN CHEATING SINCE DA SHOW BEEN ON. I’M JUS SAYIN. I’M DONE NO MORE FOR ME BYE CRAZY GURL.


Tammi
08/19/2017 at 5:29 pm
What type of counseling can you go to that’s going to fix and or change a cheater from being a cheater and playing you for a fool every time?? Rasheeda was never going to leave in the first place and kept saying this as the season went on. I stopped feeling sorry for Rasheeda after that hot tub bs Kirk pulled and told her he didn’t wasn’t to be a father or a husband, and she took him right back after all that. I wondered why he would always have this I don’t care look on his face while she would be hurt, but then I realized she doesn’t care what he does to her and she ain’t going nowhere, outside babies and all. People treat you how you allow them to. When ever they are on the screen I be like “🙄🙄🙄🙄 NEXT!”


JP
08/19/2017 at 5:37 am
OMG! YUK! I hope she had affair and not sex down that basTURD Kirk. Maybe she just ate a big meal. These people would do anything for a storyline. Its all disgusting and a hotmess. I no longer sympathize with her. I believe we were scammed about not knowing that was Kirks illegitimate baby. Now they all agreed to wait for the parternity results until next season. I won’t be watching.


    Kay
    08/19/2017 at 5:15 pm
    That is her husband!! What are you talking about yuk?? Obviously you know nothing about being married.

