Rasheeda Frost Puts Kirk And Jasmine Washington’s Baby Drama On Pause To Push Her Brand Outside Of The ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Universe

Rasheeda Frost is like the rest of the world; she is patiently waiting for the DNA results that will determine if her husband of 17 years, Kirk, is the father of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s co-star, Jasmine Washington’s one-year-old baby boy, Kannon.

In the meantime, the mother of two is busy pushing her brand to new heights.

The 35-year-old femcee recently did a couple of interviews in which she presented herself as the consummate businesswoman with a keen eye for details and common sense.

After reading the things Rasheeda had to say, it is easy to understand why Kirk is so determined to keep the marriage intact after the cheating scandal.

Rasheeda is the real deal and complete package. And when you mix those qualities with the fact that she is very graceful, fashion oriented, and kind; the picture is clear – she is an amazing lady.

Hands down my favorite hair….. @diamonddynastyvirginhair the absolute best use code BossChick10 & grab the Mink hair it's lit #diamonddynastyvirginhair 😘😘 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

When asked to reveal the secret that helps her keep everything together, she was very humble and added: “It is hard to keep it up. I do not have the handbook for it, and everybody’s life and schedules are different. My thing is you have to prioritize things a certain type of way when you are a mom and entrepreneur like that. You have to make family time a priority.”

She also shared the following: “I am able to bring my kids with me a lot of times when it comes to the things I do with work. I love to do that because they get to see mommy at work, but I also get to let them join me and do certain things. It gives us time together, and even though I may be working, it is still fun for us to be together…But you do have to prioritize; you have to find that balance for what you do as a mom and schedule things. And hopefully, you can have a few hands of family help to kind of pull it together.”

Back In-stock!! Our White Distressed Rose Tee is a hit don't miss out… available now at PRESSEDATL.COM A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

It is nice that she has all of the things under control, but Kirk’s paternity test could turn her world upside down in the upcoming weeks.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that she has avoided the topic altogether during her recent outings in the press.