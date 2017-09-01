Rasheeda Frost Posts Makeup-Free Video And Gets More Political On Social Media

Rasheeda Frost shared a beautiful makeup-free video that shows she loves her natural look and many agree with her.

It has been a very stressful year for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars – Kirk Frost, 48, and wife Rasheeda, 35.

Viewers of the reality show, watched Rasheeda break down in tears on numerous occasions over the allegations that her husband cheated with the resident stripper, Jasmine Washington.

Washington is adamant that Kirk is the father of her one-year-old son, Kannon, but the rapper has declined to take a simple paternity test to resolve the matter.

Since the season ended. Rasheeda has been focusing on herself.

She is working hard to promote her various companies, training daily to maintain her hot revenge body, and is getting very political.

Yeap…..stay rockin my @diamonddynastyvirginhair use code BossChick10 for the hook up!!! #coppervibes #diamonddynastyvirginhair A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

This week, the mother of two was on social media where she shared a powerful photo about the chaos left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

She later unveiled a clip where she is wearing no makeup and was showered with compliments.

One of her supporters said: “Natural Beautiful Queen you fine as hell you don’t need makeup.You don’t need any make up you look better like that girl.”

Another wrote: “I’ll say again; she’s a natural beauty who needs to leave that unappreciative husband of hers. Rasheeda is the boss and moneymaker. She does not need to support that loser of a husband.”

The Atlanta Mayor's Race is one of the most important in the country. I'm getting to know candidate @keishabottoms and you should too. #GetToKnowKeisha A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

The businesswoman is getting to know the candidates who are running to lead the city of Atlanta.

She shared a photo of Atlanta mayoral candidate and City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms and captioned it: “The Atlanta Mayor’s Race is one of the most important in the country. I’m getting to know candidate @keishabottoms and you should too. #GetToKnowKeisha”

Many of her fans are sharing their thoughts on Bottoms.

One of them said: “Thank You @rasheedadabosschick You are a real testament to what our great City has to offer if you Work Hard! #KeepAtlantaMovingForward #LeaveNoOneBehind”

A second person stated: “She is a JEWEL! Love you @rasheedadabosschick, and I love the fact her name is Kesha.I do not even have to meet her. She got my vote because she is black and female.”

A third commenter shared: “Well if she becomes the new mayor, maybe she can help with all the vagrants downtown and make The Underground a safe and beautiful place to visit again like it was back in the day.”

Fans are happy to see Rasheeda making bold statements.