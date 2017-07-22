Rasheeda Frost Is Working On Revenge Body After Kirk And Jasmine Washington Baby Drama

Rasheeda Frost is stepping away from the Kirk and Jasmine Washington drama to focus on herself, and who can blame her?

According to a family friend, since VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” ended, the mother of two has been hitting the gym.

The reality star is working on having a tight and fit revenge body that will make Kirk regret his past indiscretions and impregnating another woman.

The chatty tipster said the scandal drained her both physically and emotionally and she is using the grueling workout to get her “groove back.”

It is claimed that Rasheeda works out at least three times a week hoping to sweat out some of the stress and anxiety caused by the scandal.

The pro-Mrs. Frost source shared: “You’d never know it looking at her beautiful smile, but Rasheeda is very sad about the state of her marriage. You do not just bounce back from this like nothing happened. Working out has been a game changer of her because it is helping her cope with her emotions.”

On it back to back!!! #fitmom #teamgetfit #lehgo A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

The pal went on to detail Rasheeda’s workout routine by saying: “She runs 5 miles every morning and she is in the gym with a trainer. She is already down a dress size, and she is not stopping. She wants to get in the best shape ever to show Kirk what a huge mistake he has made.”

Recently, another source stepped out to say that Kirk is not in a rush to take the paternity test because he dreads his wife’s reaction.

He would prefer to work on his marriage, continue to apologize and beg Rasheeda to take him back.

The person stated: “Kirk is burying his head in the sand and hiding from the inevitable. Right now he is so wrapped up in trying to get Rasheeda back, the last thing he wants to do is confirm to her and the world that he had a baby with another woman. He is putting off handing over the results as long as he can.”

Meanwhile, Washington is said to be fuming over the way both Rasheeda and Kirk are handling this delicate matter.

The aspirant musician wants to be respected.