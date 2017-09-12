Rasheeda Frost Is Focused On Growing Her Business Amid ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Drama Involving Kirk And Jasmine Washington

Rasheeda Frost, who is a busy lady, is not letting the drama in her life get her down.

The mother of one and her spouse, Kirk, captivated fans’ attention on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The couple had a relatively quiet relationship until their co-star, Jasmine Washington, revealed the truth the world.

For several years, she had an affair with Kirk — which he confessed to.

Washington, who has a one-year-old son named Kannon, claims Kirk is the baby’s father.

The former rapper spent the entire season of LHHATL dodging a paternity test that could resolve the matter, while Rasheeda cried and felt humiliated by the issue.

The reality star and femcee has turned her focus on her empire and is done crying over the love child drama.

She said in a recent interview: “Nothing comes overnight. You have got to put in effort in what you are trying to do. More so, nowadays, younger people are trying to think fast. It is not about what everybody else is doing. It is about setting yourself apart from other businesses and trying to make that leg work happen.”

The artist went on to explain that she does not let her foes drag her down and added: “It is hard to keep it up. I do not have the handbook for it, and everybody’s life and schedules are different. My thing is you have to prioritize things a certain type of way when you are a mom and entrepreneur like that. You have to make family time a priority.”

The formerly estranged couple has decided to save their marriage and is attending marriage counseling, and thus far, it is working.

Another chatty family friend stated: “They say they‘re doing it for the kids, but a lot of folks in their lives are taking it as a sign that they‘re getting back together. They are going very deep. She is actually starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things he does. He is not off the hook, but it is easier for her to find forgiveness for him.”

Advertisement

Fans of Rasheeda are hoping that next season will provide happier times for her and her family and they will finally know the identity of Kannon’s father.