Rasheeda Frost Focuses On Fashion Amid Kirk And Jasmine Washington Baby Drama

Rasheeda Frost has had it with the Jasmine Washington baby drama and Kirk’s dithering and has decided to focus on something that she loves and is passionate about – fashion.

For the past few days, Rasheeda has been busy doing compilations of her best looks from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and outings with her friends.

The mother of two shared an impressive montage that has gone viral for two reasons.

Rasheeda looks amazing in all the outfits, and they are summer-ready looks that her female followers like and can rock this year.

In the first photo, the “Show Ya To The Door” artist is wearing an oversized t-shirt with large red roses and blue pants that feature the same details.

In another snapshot, the rapper showed off her legs in a white cape playsuit. While in the last two photos, the fashion designer rocked bodies and distress jeans.

Just a few of my favorite @pressedatl looks check us out located in #phippsplaza Atlanta, GA & shop with us online at PRESSEDATL.COM 😘 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Fans love all of the looks, but it appears that they prefer to see her in jeans, a body, and long cardigan.

The charming television personality recently opened up about the rumors that her spouse might have fathered a child with Washington. She said she does not leave the speculations drag her spirit down.

Just a few of my fav's….. no matter the vibe I always rock a lil @pressedatl check us out online too at PRESSEDATL.COM #mixandmatch #fashion #pressed A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

The businesswoman confessed: “But you know, I feel like I have been built up to learn how to facilitate the things that come to me in my life. I gotta be strong for my family. I am not going to let some people who think they know me off of one or two or three minutes break me down. I am not gonna do it. At the end of the day, it comes with the territory, and I realize it is what it is. So if they are talking bout your ass, then evidently you popping!”

The former member of Peach Candy added: “I have gotten really good with my fingers scrolled up past a lot of things. Nowadays, what’s news now is old in like…later in the day. I just try to keep it moving. Rumors — they do not define me and who I am.”

Just a few of my favorite look from last week & Monday's episode of #lhhatl nevertheless always rocking @pressedatl 😘 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on May 10, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

According to several reports, Rasheeda is in for the shock of her life because Kirk is the father.

The spy said told a well-known publication: “Kirk [Frost] is playing Rasheeda [Buckner-Frost] and Jasmine [Washington] for fools. He is sitting up here lying to Rasheeda about his relationship with Jasmine and get this: he is still giving Jasmine money on the side even after she told people he is her baby’s daddy!”

What are your thoughts on Rasheeda’s fashion game, on point or she needs improvement?