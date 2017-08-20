Rasheeda Frost Debuts Fiery Hairstyle – Kirk’s Wife Is Upping Her Fashion Game

Boss Chick Rasheeda Frost is on top of her fashion game.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star recently took to Instagram where she wowed her fans again with a sexy and fiery hairstyle.

Bye bye, blonde hair, adios dark brown bob, and hello, to big red curls.

The mother of two shared a few pictures and videos that were taken at her famous Atlanta-based Pressed boutique.

The femcee is wearing a large gray sweater that reads, “Girl Power,” torn jeans, and matching booties.

To complete the look, the Gucci aficionado wore a fanny pack from the famous Italian luxury brand of fashion.

Felt like red today!!! Loving my kinky curly @diamonddynastyvirginhair use code BossChick10 for da hook up boo #diamonddynastyvirginhair A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

In the caption for the picture, she explained that she is hard at work pushing her growing empire.

She wrote: “Felt like red today!!! Loving my kinky curly @diamonddynastyvirginhair use code BossChick10 for da hook up boo #diamonddynastyvirginhair.”

The mother of two later added: “Workin….. open until 9 pm so come #shoptillyoudrop at @pressedatl we in here!!!”

Workin….. open till 9pm so come #shoptillyoudrop at @pressedatl 😘😘😘 we in here!!! A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Her supporters find she looks great and they were happy to let her know it.

One said: “Rasheeda You Are Wonderful Woman Which Cha Bad Bad Sexy. Love your hair and color @rasheedadabosschick.”

Another shared: “Brandnewon#shoptillyoudrop & #balltillyoufall. I am here for this new dew. Natural Beauty”

A third commenter stated: “Omg I want her hair .me me too that is cute. You have a nice store.”

The mogul recently sat down with HollywoodLife to talk about her various ventures.

Rasheeda said: “It is hard to keep it up. I do not have the handbook for it, and everybody’s life and schedules are different. My thing is you have to prioritize things a certain type of way when you are a mom and entrepreneur like that. You have to make family time a priority.”

She added: “I am able to bring my kids with me a lot of times when it comes to the things I do with work. I love to do that because they get to see mommy at work, but I also get to let them join me and do certain things. It gives us time together, and even though I may be working, it is still fun for us to be together…But you do have to prioritize; you have to find that balance for what you do as a mom and schedule things. And hopefully, you can have a few hands of family help to kind of pull it together.”

She also spoke about her plans by saying: “Expanding all those endeavors and then adding other things under my belt. Going down the business lane, the book lane. I am looking forward to a couple of big things.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the red hair color?