FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Rasheeda Frost Cardi B blac chyna catelynn lowell Bambi rob kardashian Gabourey Sidibe phaedra parks t.i. tamar braxton carmelo anthony brittany cartwright amber portwood amber rose Kirk Frost kandi burruss angelina jolie karrueche tran la la anthony Erica Dixon rihanna blake shelton beyonce
Home » Entertainment

Rasheeda Frost Debuts Fiery Hairstyle – Kirk’s Wife Is Upping Her Fashion Game

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/20/2017
0
0


Rasheeda Frost New HairCredit: Instagram

Boss Chick Rasheeda Frost is on top of her fashion game.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star recently took to Instagram where she wowed her fans again with a sexy and fiery hairstyle.

Bye bye, blonde hair, adios dark brown bob, and hello, to big red curls.

The mother of two shared a few pictures and videos that were taken at her famous Atlanta-based Pressed boutique.

The femcee is wearing a large gray sweater that reads, “Girl Power,” torn jeans, and matching booties.

To complete the look, the Gucci aficionado wore a fanny pack from the famous Italian luxury brand of fashion.

In the caption for the picture, she explained that she is hard at work pushing her growing empire.

She wrote: “Felt like red today!!! Loving my kinky curly @diamonddynastyvirginhair use code BossChick10 for da hook up boo #diamonddynastyvirginhair.”

The mother of two later added: “Workin….. open until 9 pm so come #shoptillyoudrop at @pressedatl we in here!!!”

Workin….. open till 9pm so come #shoptillyoudrop at @pressedatl 😘😘😘 we in here!!!

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

Her supporters find she looks great and they were happy to let her know it.

One said: “Rasheeda You Are Wonderful Woman Which Cha Bad Bad Sexy. Love your hair and color @rasheedadabosschick.”

Another shared: “Brandnewon#shoptillyoudrop & #balltillyoufall. I am here for this new dew. Natural Beauty”

A third commenter stated: “Omg I want her hair .me me too that is cute. You have a nice store.”

The mogul recently sat down with HollywoodLife to talk about her various ventures.

Rasheeda said: “It is hard to keep it up. I do not have the handbook for it, and everybody’s life and schedules are different. My thing is you have to prioritize things a certain type of way when you are a mom and entrepreneur like that. You have to make family time a priority.”

She added: “I am able to bring my kids with me a lot of times when it comes to the things I do with work. I love to do that because they get to see mommy at work, but I also get to let them join me and do certain things. It gives us time together, and even though I may be working, it is still fun for us to be together…But you do have to prioritize; you have to find that balance for what you do as a mom and schedule things. And hopefully, you can have a few hands of family help to kind of pull it together.”

She also spoke about her plans by saying: “Expanding all those endeavors and then adding other things under my belt. Going down the business lane, the book lane. I am looking forward to a couple of big things.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the red hair color?

Post Views: 0

Read more about Rasheeda Frost

Advertisement

You may also like
Rasheeda Frost Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Video Where A Baby Bump Seems Visible
08/19/2017
Kirk Frost Did Take The DNA Test In Jasmine Washington’s Baby Case: Will ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans Ever Know The Results?
08/18/2017
Kirk And Jasmine Washington Are Working Together To Keep Baby Kannon DNA Drama For ‘LHHATL’ Season 7 – Will Rasheeda Frost Play Along?
08/17/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *