Rasheeda Frost Debuts Fiery Hairstyle – Kirk’s Wife Is Upping Her Fashion Game

Boss Chick Rasheeda Frost is on top of her fashion game.
The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star recently took to Instagram where she wowed her fans again with a sexy and fiery hairstyle.
Bye bye, blonde hair, adios dark brown bob, and hello, to big red curls.
The mother of two shared a few pictures and videos that were taken at her famous Atlanta-based Pressed boutique.
The femcee is wearing a large gray sweater that reads, “Girl Power,” torn jeans, and matching booties.
To complete the look, the Gucci aficionado wore a fanny pack from the famous Italian luxury brand of fashion.
In the caption for the picture, she explained that she is hard at work pushing her growing empire.
She wrote: “Felt like red today!!! Loving my kinky curly @diamonddynastyvirginhair use code BossChick10 for da hook up boo #diamonddynastyvirginhair.”
The mother of two later added: “Workin….. open until 9 pm so come #shoptillyoudrop at @pressedatl we in here!!!”
Her supporters find she looks great and they were happy to let her know it.
One said: “Rasheeda You Are Wonderful Woman Which Cha Bad Bad Sexy. Love your hair and color @rasheedadabosschick.”
Another shared: “Brandnewon#shoptillyoudrop & #balltillyoufall. I am here for this new dew. Natural Beauty”
A third commenter stated: “Omg I want her hair .me me too that is cute. You have a nice store.”
The mogul recently sat down with HollywoodLife to talk about her various ventures.
Rasheeda said: “It is hard to keep it up. I do not have the handbook for it, and everybody’s life and schedules are different. My thing is you have to prioritize things a certain type of way when you are a mom and entrepreneur like that. You have to make family time a priority.”
She added: “I am able to bring my kids with me a lot of times when it comes to the things I do with work. I love to do that because they get to see mommy at work, but I also get to let them join me and do certain things. It gives us time together, and even though I may be working, it is still fun for us to be together…But you do have to prioritize; you have to find that balance for what you do as a mom and schedule things. And hopefully, you can have a few hands of family help to kind of pull it together.”
She also spoke about her plans by saying: “Expanding all those endeavors and then adding other things under my belt. Going down the business lane, the book lane. I am looking forward to a couple of big things.”
What are your thoughts on the red hair color?
Leave a Reply