Rasheeda Drops Epic Workout Videos – Gets Shamed For Kirk Frost And Jasmine Washington Cheating

Boss Chick is on a mission! Rasheeda is ignoring the Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington drama to focus on her mind and body.

For the mental part, she has been going to therapy to figure out how to handle the baby Kannon scandal that almost ruined her 17-year marriage.

As for the physical part, she has been involved in a four-week brutal workout.

The exercises are excruciating, but the results are mind-blowing.

The mother of two has shared several videos of the head-spinning routines that she has been doing to stay fit.

I'm on a mission to get these perfected it's hard but I will get it!! #motivationmonday #teamgetfit #fitmom #fitness A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

In one of the clips, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star is doing push-ups while standing upside down.

In another video, she is working her arms, abs, legs, and butt all at once with a pair of dumbbells.

As the saying goes, it is impossible to please everyone, which is why it is not surprising that some of her fans are cheering on and others think she is too muscular.

One person even had the audacity to say that Kirk cheated on Rasheeda because Washington has a hotter figure.

The individual wrote: “Please don’t lose your feminism with these exercises. That is what ran Kurt all the times he strayed. Brothers want something to hold on to.”

#determination #teamgetfit #fitness #lehgo A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

A fan said: “I do not see wat u loosening how much skinner u go get like a tooth pick that sh$t ain’t go look right.”

A third commenter shared a more positive note: “Hard work pays off. You go girl proud of your determination, she is precise and knows how to do her thang!”

Most recently, a source close to the couple confirmed that they are working things out via couples counseling.

The source said: “Rasheeda and Kirk are in couples counseling, and it is amazing how much it is helping. They are going very deep, and Rasheeda says she is starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things that he does.”

In the reunion show, Rasheeda broke down in tears explaining how Kirk’s actions have hurt her.

She revealed: “I would not wish this on nobody. At the end of the day…it’s like when you are in a marriage, in a commitment. I grew up with this man, and he has hurt me. And it is crazy because he is also helped me grow to become the woman I am today. But when you hurt somebody, and you dismantle a bond, that is the hardest thing to get over.”

Rasheeda, Washington, and fans of the show are still waiting for the DNA results to know if Kirt fathered a love child.