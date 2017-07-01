FREE NEWSLETTER
Rasheeda Asks Husband Kirk Frost To Go To The Dog House After Jasmine Washington’s Diss Song Debuts

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/01/2017
Jasmine Washington Kirk FrostCredit: Instagram

Are Kirk and Rasheeda Frost going to make it out of the Jasmine Washington baby drama as a couple?

Sadly, thus far, all signs point to a big fat no.

In case you were wondering, how did Rasheeda react to Jasmine’s diss track entitled “Wifey Bleus”?

The answer is – not in a good way.

After hearing her name being dragged through the mud by an exotic dancer, Rasheeda has put Kirk in the dog house again.

A source close to the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star has stepped out to say that she was furious to hear her husband’s side chick rap lyrics like: “You at home cold like DiGiorno/I pull up hot and ready like I am Dominos. You wanna keep him? Come and get your man, please.”

Along with the anger and embarrassment, Rasheeda is also disappointed in her husband of 17 years for putting their family in this mess.

A friend spoke to the media and said that the rapper found the song suckable at best.

Kirk finds his mistress has no flow and is terrible at writing lyrics.

The spy said: “Kirk thinks Jasmine’s new song is weak; his four-year-old could write better lyrics.”

The insider shared that Kirk and Rasheeda did not have time to judge the song because they were busy arguing after it hit the Internet.

A frustrated Rasheeda has asked the father of her children to give her some space and has once more demanded that he sleep in the guest room.

The tipster revealed: “But if she was trying to cause more drama between him and Rasheeda it worked.He is taking a lot of heat over it from Rasheeda; it is just one more thing for him to be in the dog house over.”

Despite serving Rasheeda with divorce papers, Kirk is hoping to save his marriage.

Kirk knows it will not be easy, but if he has to beg or drop a confession type album like Jay Z to get his wife back, he will do it.

The spy said: “Kirk knows it is an uphill battle to make up for everything that’s happened with Jasmine but he is sure he is eventually going to get things back on track with Rasheeda. They are a team; they are best friends he does not see them ever really ending. She has always forgiven him in the past, and Kirk definitely sees that happening again. In his mind, he and Rasheeda are not done. This is just a pause and a temporary bump that will make them stronger in the end.”

What are your thoughts on Jasmine’s diss track towards Rasheeda? Do you believe she will forgive Kirk?

Mimi
07/01/2017 at 12:58 pm
Rasheeda better respond cause thats diss track is ight


Miche
07/01/2017 at 12:18 pm
These thots have no respect for your marriage or the next person’s marriage! This is the second time Kirk has done this she needs to kick him to the CURB! And move on she is a much better person than this! Sometimes you just have to give up! I know you have family but he has no respect either! Your kid will thank you in the end! This is not a ROLE MODEL for THEM!


Lynn
07/01/2017 at 3:08 am
Rasheeda’s paying for Kirk’s infidelity. How dare this side chick make a diss song to the wife? Thots are too bold now-a-days. Her song Should be directed at her Married baby daddy.


