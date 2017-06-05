Rasheeda And Kirk Frost Are Not Sweating Over Jasmine Washington’s Baby Drama

Rasheeda Frost is not losing any sleep over the rumors that her husband, Kirk, fathered a child with a woman by the name of Jasmine Washington, au contraire, she is loving the spotlight.

For the past months, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” fans have been enjoying the twists and turns coming from the Frost/Washington storyline.

Miss Washington, who forced the former rapper to confess the affair, has been trying to track him down for a simple paternity test to answer the question, is Kannon, his son?

For some mysterious reason, Kirk has refused to take the DNA test and closed this chapter of his life. Many people think Rasheeda and Kirk’s 17-year marriage was in peril.

However, in a new interview, the fashion designer from Atlanta said she is unfazed by the madness around her and is focusing on her family and her various businesses.

She went on to say that she is enjoying all the free publicity and headlines.

Talking to Her Magazine, the television personality and businesswoman said she has no time to dwindle on the past, and she keeps going forward. Currently, she is working on expanding her beauty empire.

The 35-year-old “Meet Cha Mama” artist confessed: “I have gotten really good with my fingers scrolled up past a lot of things. Nowadays, what’s news now is old in like…later in the day. I just try to keep it moving. Rumors — they do not define me and who I am.”

The “Take ‘Em To The Bank” diva went on to say that the Washington drama made her more popular and she is enjoying the spotlight.

She revealed: “But you know, I feel like I have been built up to learn how to facilitate the things that come to me in my life. I gotta be strong for my family. I am not going to let some people who think they know me off of one or two or three minutes break me down. I am not gonna do it. At the end of the day, it comes with the territory, and I realize it is what it is. And if they are talking bout your ass, then evidently you popping!”

Meanwhile, Keanna Arnold, a close pal of Washinton’s, has revealed that she was banned from appearing on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reunion show because Rasheeda is not a boss and she can not handle the truth.

Arnold said: “We feel as if Kirk and Rasheeda waved their seniority card and demanded that we not be there because they knew he would be exposed for every single thing AND lie that he has told.”

According to Arnold, Kirk is the father, and Rasheeda is just burying her head in the sand.

She confessed: “Truth is Kirk is the father of Jasmine’s son Kannon.They dealt with each other for a year including throughout her entire pregnancy.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the manner Rasheeda is handling the scandal?