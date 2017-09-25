Rasheeda And Kirk Frost Announce Split After Jasmine Washington Baby Drama

It is over, Rasheeda Frost has dumped Kirk after the Jasmine Washington baby drama that played out in front of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans.

Many fans are happy that the Boss Chick femcee found the courage to leave her cheating and lying husband.

However, a few were hoping that she would have the strength to forgive him.

The pair has been married for over 17 years and has two boys and runs several companies together.

However, in 2016, it all ended after Washington, the resident stripper on the series, announced that she had an affair with Kirk which led to the birth of a little boy named Kannon.

For months, fans, friends, and Rasheeda begged the former rapper to take a paternity test and resolve the matter. He refused and dithered until the series ended.

Earlier today, Rasheeda sat down with Gary with da Tea and Porsha Williams and officially confirmed the end of her marriage.

While on Dish Nation she said: “We are separated, and we are working on making sure that we are doing everything that we need to do for our family.”

The LHHATL star explained: “We are parenting very well. We have good communication. Two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable, as far as him and I, that is just what it is.”

Fans are sad over the news and flocked to social media to let her know.

One of them stated: “I enjoyed hearing this morning in Louisville KY ; I wanted to call in to let you know how I had mad respect for you. sorry for Kirk. and how you spoke with wisdom on the Kevin Hart situation I respect you for not pointing the finger I just respect the women you are god bless you and family .”

Another claimed: “Marriage is work.”

During the reunion show, the mother of two broke down in tears talking about the pain Kirk caused her.

She had revealed: “I would not wish this on nobody. At the end of the day…it’s like when you are in a marriage, in a commitment. I grew up with this man, and he has hurt me. And it is crazy because he is also helped me grow to become the woman I am today. But when you hurt somebody, and you dismantle a bond, that is the hardest thing to get over.”

She added: “Not only did you hurt me, but you also broke me!”

