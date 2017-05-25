Rashad McCants Says Khloe Kardashian Cost Him $70 Million!

Khloe Kardashian has some haters! The reality star is under fire from an ex-fling, Rashad McCants, who formerly played for the Sacramento Kings but is now a free agent. The NBA player accused the Keeping Up The Kardashian star of costing him upwards of $70 million!

In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, the 32-year-old said he ruined his reputation when he dated Khloe in 2008 before she got married to Lamar Odom.

The basketball star said if he wasn’t with the Kardashian sister, he could have “earned $60-$70 million easily.”

Just a quick recap, Rashad dated Khloe in late 2008 and was photographed with the pinup at a nightclub in Las Vegas.

McCants claimed their relationship might have caused damage when Khloe made it seem like he had cheated on her in a 2009 episode of Khloe and Kourtney Take Miami.

He told Page Six the whole scene was fake because he and Khloe had already broken up at that point. According to the basketball player, they split up in January of 2009.

Despite that fact, his career took off, and he was traded to the Sacremento Kings shortly before being shipped off again to the Houston Rockets.

Rashad didn’t make it clear how his relationship with Khloe cost him so much money, but according to the Observer, McCants was notorious for his “bad locker room presence.”

Perhaps, he didn’t take a contract with a team because of Khloe?

Either way, his career went on, and Khloe later married Lamar – who was with the L.A. Lakers at the time – and they broke up for good in 2013.

Apparently, Khloe loves basketball players because she began dating James Harden shortly after but split due to the “media circus” that came with dating the Kardashian star.

The reality sensation went on to date yet with another basketball player: Tristan Thompson from the Cleveland Cavaliers and they’ve been together since August. McCants’ best time in the NBA was long before his relationship with the Kardashian, so maybe he’s just jealous and is looking to vent?