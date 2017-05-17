Rashad Jennings From Dancing With The Stars Revealed He Was Bullied As A “Chubby Kid”

Rashad Jennings knows all about being bullied as a child, and he has made it his top priority to set a positive template for the next generation of children. The Dancing With The Stars performer spoke to the Bright Star Secondary Charter Academy in Los Angeles today, and he held a Question and Answer session.

The star opened up about his childhood and how he overcame his disadvantages and went from being a fifth string running back with a 0.6 GPA in high school to an advanced player in the NFL.

In an interview with People and during the Q & A, 32-year-old Rashad revealed he was bullied a lot, and he now wants to give back to the children to help them grow up to be better individuals.

He said he was “definitely bullied” and was “made fun of a lot” because of his low test scores.

Jennings wore glasses and was goofy enough to stand out among his peers as an oddball.

The NFL player said he had trouble voicing how he was feeling and “it doesn’t come off his face,” referring to the way it’s hard to see how he is feeling in his facial expressions.

The Dancing With The Stars finalist said he recently “binge-watched” the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and it inspired him to investigate the impacts of teasing and bullying.

When speaking about the new Netflix series with Selena Gomez, he said “there are so many different metaphors” in the show that show the difficulties faced by a child struggling with teasing.

Advertisement

The warning signs might not always be visible. Rashad said 13 Reasons Why demonstrated the importance of respecting person’s boundaries and figuring out when to stop to avoid pushing it to the limit.