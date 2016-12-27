Rapper Troy Ave Shot, Recovering In Hospital

The rapper Troy Ave was the target of a shooting Sunday night while he was in his car at an intersection in Brooklyn, according Carious reports Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4:30 pm in the Canarsie neighborhood at the corner of 91 East Street and Linden Boulevard.

The singer was grazed in the head by a bullet and another wounded him on the arm.

Troy Ave was alone in his Maserati and there were no other victims, police said.

According to the New York Post , the attacker approached the rapper’s car and opened fire without warning.

The victim left the scene by leaving his car behind and was able to go to a hospital for treatment.

Troy Ave, who is 30-years-old, is in stable condition, according to police.

Scott Leemon, an attorney representing the rapper said he expected to survive the shooting.

“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again…on Christmas. In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times,” Leemon Said in a statement.

The rapper, whose real name is Roland Collins, was involved in a shootout last May during which his bodyguard was killed.

He was accused of attempted murder and possession of a loaded gun I in connection with this case, but pleaded self-defense.

He is currently out on bail.

No suspect was arrested after the Brooklyn assault on Sunday.

What are your thoughts on the shooting? Do you think Ave was targeted? Let us know in the comment sexton below.