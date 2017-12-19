FREE NEWSLETTER
Rapper MF DOOM Mourns The Loss Of His Child – His 14-Year-Old Son Passed Away

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/19/2017
Rapper MF DOOM Mourns The Loss Of His Child - His 14-Year-Old Son Passed Away

You may know MF DOOM as the masked rapper and hip-hop producer. He just took to his social media account to reveal a piece of devastating news.

The former Adult Swim star took to Instagram to sadly announce the tragic passing of his son who was only 14 years old. His name was Malachi Ezekiel Dumile.

 


MF was referring to Malachi as ‘the greatest son one could ask for,’ and he posted one of the most heartbreaking messages alongside a picture of his beloved son.

‘SAFE JOURNEY AND MAY, ALL OUR ANCESTORS, GREET YOU WITH OPEN ARMS. ONE OF OUR GREATEST INSPIRATIONS. THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO BE YOUR PARENTS. LOVE YOU MALI.’

MF DOOM has not released a solo album since 2009’s Born Like This. The rapper was supposed to launch 15 brand new songs in 15 weeks in a collaborative effort with Adul Swim.

But, unfortunately, The Missing Notebook Rhymes has abruptly ended after the launching of the Notebook 06 from the seventh week. We don’t know if the project continues or not.

We cannot provide you with more details on the rapper’s son’s tragic death because they have not been revealed yet. We send our sincere condolences to MF DOOM and his family for their terrible loss. Rest In Peace, Malachi!

valerie van houten
12/19/2017 at 4:15 am
So sorry for your Loss..


