Rapper Kodak Black Seeks Clarification On Judge’s House Arrest Order

Rapper Kodak Black seems to be concerned about who he collaborates with after returning from jail. The rapper whose real name is Dieuson Octave has asked his lawyer to check into the matter. But why is he so worried?

Kodak, who is currently on house arrest for violating his probation, doesn’t want to find himself in legal troubles if he chooses to work with other rappers with criminal backgrounds.

In the past, Kodak has worked with the likes of Young Thug, Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross. All of them have rap sheets of their own.

It appears that Kodak was ordered by a judge not to hang out with known felons or risk returning to prison.

Apparently, Kodak was confused about this order and wants to find out if he can associate with family members, and collaborate with other artists who have criminal backgrounds.

This has worried Kodak so much that he asked his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, to fill a document with the intention of asking a judge to clarify this portion of his sentence.

Kodak, who is no stranger to trouble, recently spent 97 days in jail for violating his house arrest order by visiting a strip club.

The 20-year-old rapper has an extensive rap sheet and has been in and out of jail since he was a youth.

Before Kodak turned 18, he was placed in a youth detention center three times in just one year and later released on probation.

In October of 2015, Kodak was taken into custody in Pompano Beach and was charged with possession of cannabis, false imprisonment of a child, robbery, and battery.

While the rapper has assorted criminal past, it appears that he is trying to do the right thing and stay out of trouble while he is still under house arrest. But only time will tell if he can walk a straight line.