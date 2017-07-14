Rapper Jacquees Kicked Off Delta Airlines Flight For Talking On The Phone

This seems to be a week of continued drama between hip-hop artists and Airlines – just earlier today United Airways lost one of rapper ScHoolboy Q’s dogs, and sent the wrong one to his home.

Now, rapper Jacquees (known for his recent hit song “B.E.D.”) gets thrown off a Delta flight and is caught on video fighting with another passenger.

According to an insider, Jacquees was apparently removed from the flight because he wouldn’t get off his phone during the “taxi” stage before take-off.

With conflicting stories, Jacquees got into an argument on his way out with another passenger after he was reported as saying to Jacquees: “Thanks, A*****e.”

Claims by Jacquees and his squad also state that a flight attendant supposedly made a racist remark toward him. Fans are saying that’s the smell of another incoming lawsuit for airlines this week.

As personal cell videos of the incident begin pouring in, it seems like a female flight attendant was most successful in convincing Jacquees to get off the plane without having to call law enforcement.

Although, we are unsure whether or not law enforcement met him once he got off the aircraft.

Nothing has appeared yet on Jaquees’s Twitter, but we’re sure more developments will follow, as people seem to have a tendency to turn to social networks nowadays to vent frustrations with company experiences.

Rapper Jacquees, real name Rodriquez Broadnax, has been a favorite Hip Hop American singer and songwriter since at least 2012 and is originally from Atlanta, Georgia.

Jacquees is also a known for his first few hit songs like “5 Steps” (2012), and “Someone Like You” (2012). Jacquees also recently released a song “10- 4” this year, that seems more like R&B soul music than rap.

The insider said that Jacquees was apparently rebooked onto another Delta flight less than an hour later without incident.

The fact that he claims in his defense that he was talking to his mother on the phone, and didn’t know that he had to shut it off seems like an uncertain response to the entire situation – but more updates to follow!