Rapper Fetty Wap Involved In An Open Fire Altercation?

This past weekend Fetty Wap was involved in a violent altercation!

According to several new reports, the rapper was caught in a dangerous dispute that ended up with guns being fired. The incident happened at a 24-hour deli in Paterson, New Jersey, Fetty Wap’s hometown.

Fortunately enough, the star was allegedly not hurt in the crossfire.

Law enforcement authorities have revealed that Willie Maxwell, (Fetty Wap’s real name) and a group of his close friends were there when shots were fired at around 5 in the morning.

Furthermore, two people were injured in the conflict but their wounds were, fortunately, non-life threatening and they were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, during that night, a robbery also took place there and now, the Police have stated that neither Fetty Wap nor his friends are considered to be suspects in the heist and altercation.

According to speculations, aside from Fetty Wap, another recording artist was also present, but the police did not confirm the rumors, nor did they reveal information about the sort of relationship the victims have with Fetty Wap.

Aside from the rapper’s involvement, for the time being, it is also unclear why the conflict broke out in the first place.

Fetty Wap has not yet commented about the incident officially, although he did tweet a few times yesterday.

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light,” Fetty tweeted.

Later on he posted other inspirational messages: “Nothing is certain, everything is possible” and, “Overthinking leads to negative thoughts!!”