Rapper Drake Will Return To Acting After Getting A Role On TV Show ‘Top Boy!’

According to new reports, Drake will be starring in London-based series, Top Boy.

As fans may be aware, last year it was revealed that the rapper bought the rights to the Channel 4 drama show after the broadcaster dropped it.

Now, 34 years old actor Ashley Walters, who plays Dushane, claims that after the producers met the star last week they decided to create quite an important role, especially for Drake.

“We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” the man stated.

Because Drake apparently loves acting, he was very excited to get a part and according to Walters, “He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

We all know Drake in the music industry but not many people realized that the rapper has also dabbled with acting on the small screen as well.

In fact, he appeared on the popular TV series, Degrassi: The Next Generation for six years, starting in 2001.

The real reason why he had to quit the show was because he wanted to focus more on his music at the time, but acting has always had a special place in his heart.

Drake has talked about his wish to start acting again before, saying that he would love to do a film. He looks back at his years on Degrassi with nostalgia: “That was the life that I lived before and it would be interesting to live it again.”

Top Boy’s third season will definitely appear on Netflix starting in 2018 now that Drake bought the rights to it. In addition to Drake, there is also going to be another rapper joining the cast – Skepta.

Are you excited to see Drake act once again?