Randy Jackson Reveals American Idol Reboot Execs Wanted Him To Take Ryan Seacrest’s Job!

With American Idol having a reboot on ABC in the near future, one of the original judges, Randy Jackson decided to reveal some secrets about what is going on away from the public eye on the hit show. But first of all, the man stated he was happy about the talent show’s return as in his opinion it is the best of its kind.

Jackson claimed he was approached to be part of the reboot already.

The catch is that they wanted him instead of Ryan Seacrest.

He stated that the production team considered he was the best at what he does as he has the most experience.

But Jackson refused to take his close friend’s spot and claimed that he would’ve joined the show if only they cast them both.

As fans may already know, Katy Perry is the only confirmed judge for now, and Randy wished her luck and praised her as well, saying he has high hopes for the star.

Jackson went on reminding us that Katy has been a guest judge for one season alongside him and Simon Cowell.

Randy said he was a fan of hers, that they are in fact friends and gushed about the singer’s talent.

Aside from Katy Perry about whom Randy had only good things to say, he also recommended none other than Simon Cowell as a returning judge on the show.

Do you think Simon would ever come back? Do you hope the production team will decide to cast both Randy and Ryan Seacrest?

Is there anyone else you think would have a great dynamic with the only confirmed judge, Katy Perry?