Ramona Singer Reunites With Cheating Former Husband Mario For Daughter’s Graduation!

Although on The Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer is trying to find herself a new man, in reality, she reunited with her former husband for a special occasion. However, they are not getting back together, but they are proving awesome co-parenting skills!

The reality star put the differences with her ex aside for the sake of their daughter’s big day!

The parents, posed for a family photo at daughter Avery’s college graduation.

As fans of the show may already know, Ramona and Maria finalized their divorce in 2016 after a two-year long ugly battle!

Before that, they were married for no less than 25 years!

Ramona claimed that she caught her husband having an affair with fitness instructor Kasey Dexter in their own home.

According to Ramona, after the shocking betrayal from her long-time partner, she even contemplated suicide.

The divorce that followed was very messy, and their 21-year-old daughter was unfortunately caught in the middle of it all.

Avery also wrote an extremely critical letter to her father in Ramona’s memoir, Life on the Ramona Coaster.

“I’m writing to you again because I hope that, as your daughter, I will be able to get through to you,” Avery wrote.

“You need to stop and fix your actions before you lose everything that is good in your life,” the daughter added, scornfully.

About his affair with the much younger woman, the daughter slammed him for daring to do such a sordid act in the very home she grew up!

“We have endless memories in that home. That is the bed where you and your wife have slept for eighteen years,” Avery wrote, adding that no “sane” family man would ever go so far as to bring his mistress in the house.

The 21-year-old Avery concluded by sharing her hope that one day she will get back the father she once “put on a pedestal.”

It looks like the man, as well as her mother, are making real efforts to be there for their daughter and keep appearances for her sake.

What do you think of Mario’s affair and all the mess that followed? Should Ramona move one with someone else?