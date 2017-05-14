Ramona Singer Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘The Real Housewives Of NYC’ Return

Ramona Singer, of “The Real Housewives of NYC” fame, has decided to answer the rumors that she had plastic surgery to appear youthful.

When the new season of the Bravo show premiered, fans were baffled by Singer’s new look. Her face seemed fuller and lips are now luscious, and at the age of 60, there were barely any wrinkles or lines on her forehead.

People on social media were quick to call it as they see it – they said that the reality star went under the knife to compete with the other ladies on the show.

Her fans were quick to defend her by saying that she is a grown adult and if she wants to appear younger she has the right to do so.

Few others said it had to do with her recent vacation and divorce. They believe Singer looks good because she is now living a stress-free life and is taking better care of herself.

In a recent interview, Singer decided to come clean – well, sort of.

The former sales manager for such brands as Calvin Klein and French Connection said she gained a few pounds and that is why her face looks different.

She explained: “Why would I have anything planned? I look the best I’ve ever looked. I think I look great. I’m very happy. I have gained 10lbs which fills out my face. I no longer work 24/7, and I’m happy, so no stress shows on my face.”

Soft side @juliusmichael1 @mspriscillanyc #thankyou A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

She went on to say that she did have breast augmentation.

She confessed: “I did it for me. “I wanted to feel sexier. I wanted to be able to look just as good with a brassiere as without one. And before, because I am over 50, let’s face it, gravity hits. It wasn’t hitting that badly, but I wanted to look perkier. I wanted to be perky the way I was in my 30s.”

Completely #real yesterday on way gym then later with full #makeup. This is how I roll. #monumental. #eyelashes A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on May 10, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Pressed on her face looking different, she blamed it on her nose. She said: “I have a weird nose always did, but it is the same.”

Do you believe Singer when she says she did not go under the knife?