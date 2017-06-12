Ramona Singer And Bethenny Frankel Trade Insults Online After ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Confrontation

After Ramona Singer had fought with Bethenny Frankel on the “Real Housewives of New York,” she took to her blog to call her a bully.

In the latest episode of the Bravo reality series, Singer landed in hot water with both Dorinda Medley and Frankel.

The ladies were gathered in Medley’s stunning home, and the pair had an explosive argument over the fact that Frankel has a habit of using people to get to the top.

The showdown included an extensive list of insults and shocking allegations of jealousy, sleeping around to advance on the social ladder, and being too attached to alcohol.

Singer blew a fuse and went as far as causing substantial damage to Medley’s mansion.

Upon discovering what Singer did, an emotional Medley said: “When I walked into that room and saw what she did, I wanted to cry. It was not even about the paint work. It’s like, this is my home — I love my home. Enough has been taken from me; now you are going to do this to my home?”

After the confrontation, Singer took to her blog where she wrote a very long post to blast Frankel. She called her co-star a manipulative bully and declined to apologize for her actions.

The television personality wrote: “While watching myself back and thinking about all that happened that night at Dorinda’s, I truly know that however, I behaved—or as I say reacted—to Bethenny was truly a burst of so many things I have wanted to say. She didn’t even give me an opportunity to explain why I said what I said that night at dinner in the Hamptons. That is so frustrating. So manipulative.”

She went on to say that Frankel is a liar and a fake friend who cares only about herself.

She revealed: “Bethenny really knew that she was going to push my buttons enough for me to react the way I did. What I am most sorry about now is that I let it happen. I should have just been as cold and indifferent the way she was. I did think I had a friendship with Bethenny. I think I missed the signals for sure that she really didn’t care enough ever to be my friend, except when she needed me or needed something from me. How mean can she get? She really is a bully. I do not think she realizes what she says to others, nor do I think she really cares. That’s not about being BReal or BStrong. I call it BBully.”

In a short post on her blog, Frankel called Singer delusional and added: “Ramona only sees the world through her crazy Ramona eyes.”

Do you think Singer should apologize to Medley? Do you see Frankel as a bully?