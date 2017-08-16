Rah Ali From L & HH: New York Just Got Married

Rashidah Ali is officially married! The old star of Love & Hip-Hop: New York got married recently in a wedding overlooking the beach to a yet-to-be-identified man. According to sources, the ceremony was private, but the footage found its way to social media through the Instagram account by Famelous.

According to our insiders, the ceremony took place in the city of Miami and family members, friends, and close acquaintances all went to the event to celebrate the pair coming together as one.

And what was the former reality star wearing?

In the footage below, you can see Rah rocking a long gown with a crystal-embellished and off-the-shoulder style.

The woman walked down the aisle with her father to the song “Moment 4 Life” by Nicki Minaj.

That’s a great track!

@rah_ali is a married woman. Congrats!👅 A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

In case you don’t remember, Remy Ma and Rah Ali were feuding for quite some time. There was speculation that Rah Ali took sides with Nicki Minaj, but Ali came out to deny that claim.

She merely kept it real and was loyal to both of her friends.

In a previous report, Ali claimed she had known Minaj for years.

“I’m going to be loyal and good to who’s loyal and good to me,” she said.

Ali thinks Minaj is a great “businesswoman” and has been supportive of Rah’s career since the very beginning. We’re happy to hear that everything is all good between Remy Ma, Rashida Ali, and Nicki Minaj, and we send out our congratulations to Ali and her mystery husband. We can’t help but wonder though, who is the lucky man?