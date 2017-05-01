Radio Star Gregg “Opie” Hughes’ Show Is In Danger Of Getting Axed!

Longtime fans of Gregg “Opie” Hughes’ widely popular Opie Radio program fear that their favorite show might come to an end very soon.

According to sources, the network might drop the controversial host’s 3 pm to 6 pm time slot. It looks like the speculations started when it was reported that Hughes’ contract is set to expire in October of 2017.

“There are too many ominous signs to ignore,” one insider stated. “It’s almost like he pissed off the wrong person and now he’s paying for it.”

Some other insiders revealed one instance when Opie went down the Sirius hallways and managed to convince a cleaning lady to let him inside Howard Stern‘s studio.

The man filmed in there for about 30 seconds before security took him out.

“Howard got wind of that really quick, and he didn’t like it one bit,” the source shared.

Rumors also say that comedian Nick DiPaolo is going to host his own radio show on Sirius from 6 pm to 9 pm. Currently, that time slot is dedicated to a replay of Hughes’ show.

Stern could easily get Hughes fired if he wanted.

The King of all Media recently signed a contract with Serious for $80 million. He and Opie have been feuding for years.

Other fans of the show speculate that Opie could get axed thanks to the resurfacing of his infamous cake stomping video from 2007 when he stepped on a homeless man’s cake.

At the time, the man had to go through a lot of hate on social media for his shameful act and had to address the comments and tweets on his radio show.

“It’s unfortunate because Opie’s helped build Sirius to what it is today,” one source close to the star stated. “They need to shoot straight with him.”

Would you be sad if Gregg ‘Opie’ Hughes’ show got canceled?