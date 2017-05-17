Rachel Lindsay, The ‘Bachelorette’, Leaves Suitors Crying For More

Even if Rachel Lindsay may seem pretty calm, cool and collected as the new Bachelorette, it cannot be said the same thing about her suitors. These guys can’t even hold back their tears in a new Bachelorette promo that was recently released this Tuesday.

A voice-over asks on a montage of sniffling, moaning and all-out watermarks the following question: “With a house full of guys, The Bachelorette’s going to be a manly season. Right guys?”

The guys said that Rachel sure knows how to leave them crying for more.

The press has recently caught up with Lindsay at the promo shoot ahead of her season, and during the interview, she had revealed the fact that her main turn off is a “cocky guy”.

She confessed that she doesn’t like cocky guys under any circumstance, but instead she does like a confident guy.

“You can toe the line just a little bit, but I cannot stand a cocky guy,” she confessed in the interview.

She admitted that she is definitely looking for confidence in a guy and she wants a man who is secure and also self-aware.

She stated that she would like to have these characteristics bottled into just one man.

She would also appreciate if a man has a good sense of humor and if he also features “good morals.”

Rachel Lindsay is the first African-American black woman who participates as the Bachelorette, and she is glad to have the opportunity of making franchise history. She is just trying to find love like everyone else. The show is set to premiere Monday, on May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.