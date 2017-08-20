Rachel Lindsay & Shirtless Bryan Abasolo Passionately Make Out At Miami Pool Party

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo flaunted some major PDA at a nice pool party in Miami. First came love, then came the engagement and then the fabulous pool party!
The lovely couple jetted out of LA for the weekend, and they are currently living their best life in Miami without Peter Kraus.
The lovebirds are spending a little quality time with Bryan’s parents in Florida.
As seen on the Bachelorette during the hometowns episode, the hunk’s mother was quite hesitant to hear that her son fell in love with a woman on national television.
But Rachel is an absolute sweetheart, and she managed to break down her walls and win her over.
While drinking some cocktails in the Sunshine State she locked lips with Bryan on August 19.
She wrapped her arms around his muscular chest, and she looked more in love than ever.
We’d be lying if we said we weren’t #TeamPeter in the beginning, but now we’ve really warmed up to Bryan.
He apparently makes Rachel incredibly happy, and his killer six-pack helps as well! The chiseled stud has the sexiest biceps and abs!
Now, after Rachel has given her final rose, she is showing off her man all across the country, and this happens for a good reason.
Before partying in Miami, Bryan and Rachel dropped by her home state of Texas for a romantic engagement bash.
Rachel, Bryan and their guests danced the night away inside the Texas hotspot, to hits from Drake and many others.
Bryan shared the cutest pic of him and Rachel, where he gushed over his fiancee. ‘My world,’ Bryan said, with the hashtags, ‘#brachel#engagementparty #dallas #bachelorette#bachelornation’. Congratz, you two!
This day was a dream come true! Bryan you have shown me a love that I've never had before. You've challenged me in ways I could have never imagined. This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you. You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone. Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you.
The two of them were finally able to celebrate the occasion with their closest friends and family members.
IN case someone still believes that Rachel still has feelings for Peter, well it’s time to wake up! She only has eyes for Bryan, and she also favored him from the very beginning of the show.
Leave a Reply