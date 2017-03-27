Rachel Dolezal Tells Savannah Guthrie That She Is Black, Broke And Not African-American On ‘Today’ Show

She is back – Rachel Dolezal sat down with Savannah Guthrie on “Today” where she made one controversial comment after the other. Hey, it is Dolezal we are talking about, what else would you expect?

The Caucasian-born activist, who set social media ablaze in 2015 after announcing to the world that she identifies as black, told Guthrie that nothing has changed since the revelation was made.

Dolezal’s Caucasian parents – Ruthanne and Lawrence “Larry” Dolezal – were the ones who ousted her at the time after they learned that their white daughter was passing as black when she was the head of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington.

Miss Dolezal, who is currently on a promotional tour to promote her new memoir, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World,” is still claiming that she is flat broke.

The former Washington NAACP leader was asked directly by Guthrie, is she is African-American?

Dolezal, who gave birth in December, gave an eye-popping answer. She said: “I don’t identify as African American, I identify as black. I am part of the Pan-African diaspora, and I definitely feel like in America, even though race is a social construct and we’ve acknowledged this in academia and in science there still is a line drawn in the sides.”

Rachel Dolezal visited the @TODAYshow to discuss her new book. (And yes, she still maintains she's black.) https://t.co/miebYrOoOk pic.twitter.com/3rrtz1ERJV — Yahoo Canada (@YahooCanada) March 27, 2017

The former Africana Studies instructor talked about her divorce from Kevin Moore; an African-American man believed to be a doctor.

The mom of two said the marriage ended with Moore because she was too black, spent too much time tanning, and had a passion for braids.

She shared: “I was a little too white Black for his tastes. Not only did he discourage me from wearing my braids or other Black hairstyles, he also dissuaded me from sitting in the sun, preferring my skin to be as pale as it could possibly be.”

She told Guthrie if anything she feels relieved that the truth has come out and will never apologize for being black.