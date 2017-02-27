Rachel Dolezal On The Brink Of Becoming Homeless 2 Years After Race Scandal

About two years ago, Rachel Dolezal’s family has revealed that she was in fact born white and not black as she led everyone to believe. Now, it seems that her lies may have ruined her life completely.

After the scandal broke in 2015, the star was forced to resign from her NAACP position and ever since then she has been trying, without any success to get another job. According to reports she even tried to change her name but it was all in fain – the employers recognized her anyway.

Furthermore, she has been borrowing money from her close friends in order to pay rent and she believes she could become homeless by next month.

“This is obviously an issue a lot of people want to say things about,” she said.

“And it needs to be talked about, so it’s kind of helpful to create a punching bag. There’s nobody saying, ‘Well, that’s racist if you say that about Rachel’, or ‘That’s sexist if you say that about Rachel.’ There’s no protected class for me,” she explained.

“I’m this generic, ambiguous scapegoat for while people to call me a race traitor and take out their hostility on.”

“And I’m a target for anger and pain about white people from the black community. It’s like I am the worst of all these worlds.”

Despite the hard times she has been going through, the star added that her safe haven is with her sister and kids.

Amid her troubled last two years, the 39 year old disgraced star has even tried to write a memoir called Full Color but no less than 30 publishing houses refused her manuscript.

Last February, Dolezal brought to life another child.

Now, because of her struggling financially it’s even difficult to put food on the table for her four children.

She is now relying solely on food stamps just to get by.

She has been offered a few jobs in reality TV and adult films but Dolezal has refused to stoop so low.