R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ Books To Become A Movie Trilogy, Released Only Months Apart

After the surprising success of 2015’s Goosebumps movie with Jack Black, producers are now moving forward on a plan to adapt another one of R.L. Stine’s popular book series for the big screen. However, the plans for Fear Street are much more ambitious and unprecedented in the film world.

According to a new report, 20th Century Fox plans to film three Fear Street movies back-to-back-to-back and then release them in theaters in the same manner, with only one month between each movie.

The Fear Street films are being described as “bingeing movies,” with insiders calling it a bold, forward-thinking release plan.

All three movies are set to be directed by up-and-comer Leigh Janiak, who directed the 2014 indie horror film, Honeymoon.

Janiak has assembled a small “writers room” to help coordinate the screenplays for all three films, which will presumably include at least some crossover elements.

Scenic Route‘s Kyle Killen wrote the first film, which is now being rewritten by Janiak and her partner, Phil Graziadei.

Lights Out producer Zak Olkewicz is writing the second film, while The Wilding screenwriter Silka Luisa works on the third.

The Fear Street series began in 1989, predating Goosebumps, and is targeted at an older, teenage audience with more violence and adult situations than the author’s other books.

The books all took place in the town of Shadyside, Ohio across various time periods in the 1980s and 1990s, with certain characters and elements appearing in multiple stories.

A sequel to the Goosebumps film is also in the works with Jack Black set to return as a comedic version of author R.L. Stine.

Rob Letterman will return to direct the movie, which will be called Goosebumps Horrorland and will be based on the amusement park spin-off book series of the same name. That film will be released in September 2018, but no release date has yet been named for the Fear Street films.