R. Kelly’s “Captive Situation” Is Being Compared To “Slavery” As Allegations Get Out Of Hand!

The R.Kelly allegations seem to be getting weirder and weirder with each passing day! Jocelyn Savage, one of the girls who was allegedly being held captive by the R & B legend, distributed a public video to say she was “fine” and no one was taking advantage of her.

However, her family, including her father, Timothy Savage, came out to discuss details of their relationship and how they “got mixed up” with one another.

When talking about his daughter and Kelly, he said their relationship was like “slavery.”

During a brief interview with TMZ, Savage, his wife, and their youngest daughter talked about the alleged abuse.

He claimed, “Some of these girls he met when they were 17. Some of these things we’re talking about, it’s not about sex. You know, you can have a relationship with anybody when they can get of age. But it’s the abuse that we’re talking about. It’s almost like slavery, and nobody can allow women to be going through what they’re going through, especially our daughter. We have been experiencing this firsthand.”

According to Jocelyn’s father, he hasn’t seen her since December of 2016.

With that being said, the woman in question is 21-years-old and is officially an adult.

So, if she says she is “fine,” and wants to live with R. Kelly, then her family must comply.

According to the parents of Jocelyn, they currently have police on the “case.”

He said, “as of right now, to the best of our knowledge, they are still on the case. We can’t discuss everything. And to the video that you have, it shows some of the things that are going on.”

As CI readers know, Jocelyn came out to say she wants her family to leave her alone and she’s ok. There’s something fishy about this case isn’t there? It seems like R. Kelly is being unfairly accused of something, but this is only speculation. What do our readers think of this scenario?