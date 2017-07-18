R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Comes Out To Deny Claims She Was “Brainwashed” Or Held Hostage

One woman has come forward regarding the recent allegations against R. Kelly! Just a few days after the singer was accused of holding “women hostage;”while physically, mentally, and sexually abusing them, one girl has come out of the woodwork to address the claims.

In a new interview with Joycelyn Savage, the 21-year-old said to TMZ that she’s fine.

She explained, “I just want to say that I’m in a happy place with my life. I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that.”

So what’s going on exactly with the R & B singer?

It looks like it might be a witch-hunt because the 21-year-old appeared to be unharmed and very capable of making her own decisions.

The young woman went on to say, “I’m very heartbroken by what’s going on with this situation because it’s getting to a point where it’s getting out of hand.”

According to Joycelyn, she isn’t pleased with having to deal with these kinds of circumstances when she’s officially an adult.

Is it possible that we’re merely dealing with overprotective parents who can’t admit their daughter is growing up?

This could be the case because allegedly they’re not happy with what they’ve heard about their daughter.

The father of the woman in question, Tim Savage, said to TMZ that his daughter “wasn’t allowed” to reveal her location.

He went on to say, “Mr. R. Kelly, if you want to file a lawsuit, you should have filed it yesterday. I’m waiting on you.”

In a report published by the website, Buzzfeed News, several parents claimed R. Kelly was holding their daughter against their will.

One can’t help but question the source of information, considering Buzzfeed has been accused of being a disreputable news source in the past.

And how has Kelly responded to all of this?

He hasn’t come out and addressed the allegations personally, but his lawyer spoke out on his behalf.

Linda Mensche said, “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

And while the accusations have caused a lot of controversies, Atlanta and Chicago police officials have claimed there hasn’t been any women who have come forward to make those accusations personally. It looks like this case just may be fake news, but we don’t know for sure yet, so stay tuned!