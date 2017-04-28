FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
janet jackson r. kelly madonna mariah carey nicki minaj cheryl cole elton john ed sheeran lil wayne G-Eazy justin bieber beyonce jimmy gulzar mel b michelle williams harry styles jay-z taylor swift aretha franklin britney spears saoirse ronan
Home » Music

R. Kelly Sued For Getting Involved With A Married Woman – He Gave Her An STD!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/28/2017
2
672 Views
1


r. kellySource: dancehallstars.com

Singer R. Kelly is in trouble with the law once again! This time, however, the reason is definitely unexpected!

Advertisement

According to new reports, former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy Kenny Bryant is filing a lawsuit against the star on the grounds that he charmed his wife Asia Childress, and got her to cheat on him.

The two have allegedly been having an affair together for a long time!

Besides, the man revealed that he is now aware of the extramarital relationship because his wife decided to come clean about it!

In the lawsuit, Bryant alleges that Childress started fooling around with Kelly after attending his concerts back in 2012!

Reportedly, the sheriff’s deputy believes his wife convinced him to resign from his job in order to move to Atlanta and be closer to the star.

Even worse, Bryant claimed he contracted chlamydia from his cheating wife. He is certain Childress is the one who gave him the STD as it happened around the time the woman reignited her secret relationship with R. Kelly!

The reports also state that the deputy will make sure to sue for physical as well as emotional damages aside from financial loss.

Are we really that shocked about R. Kelly having an affair with a married woman? Maybe not but we are certainly intrigued by her!

If the betrayed husband manages to prove his allegations and wins in court, Kelly is set to lose quite a bit amount of money! Was it worth it?

Advertisement

Do you think the man made a good decision to sue a star for stealing his wife or is the crime too mild for court?

Post Views: 672


Read more about r. kelly
Read Next
2 Comments

Gabby
04/28/2017 at 6:05 am
Reply

A married woman who gives her husband an STD? YES!!!! He should sue. He’s gonna make R. Kelly pay which is a smart move. Then after he wins dump her and find a new boo because chlamydia can be fix.


Beserious78
04/28/2017 at 5:41 am
Reply

I totally don’t agree with cheating, but if this was some ol run of the meal type dude would the deputy be during? I mean it takes two to tango,does he plan to sue wifey as well? I mean R Kelly I am sure did not have to convince the wife to sleep with him especially for 5 years, the deputy doggon ego is shot. Go to counseling, divorce miss wify unfaithful self and leave Kelly paycheck alone


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *