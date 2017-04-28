R. Kelly Sued For Getting Involved With A Married Woman – He Gave Her An STD!

Singer R. Kelly is in trouble with the law once again! This time, however, the reason is definitely unexpected!

According to new reports, former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy Kenny Bryant is filing a lawsuit against the star on the grounds that he charmed his wife Asia Childress, and got her to cheat on him.

The two have allegedly been having an affair together for a long time!

Besides, the man revealed that he is now aware of the extramarital relationship because his wife decided to come clean about it!

In the lawsuit, Bryant alleges that Childress started fooling around with Kelly after attending his concerts back in 2012!

Reportedly, the sheriff’s deputy believes his wife convinced him to resign from his job in order to move to Atlanta and be closer to the star.

Even worse, Bryant claimed he contracted chlamydia from his cheating wife. He is certain Childress is the one who gave him the STD as it happened around the time the woman reignited her secret relationship with R. Kelly!

The reports also state that the deputy will make sure to sue for physical as well as emotional damages aside from financial loss.

Are we really that shocked about R. Kelly having an affair with a married woman? Maybe not but we are certainly intrigued by her!

If the betrayed husband manages to prove his allegations and wins in court, Kelly is set to lose quite a bit amount of money! Was it worth it?

Do you think the man made a good decision to sue a star for stealing his wife or is the crime too mild for court?