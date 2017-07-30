R. Kelly Rocks Out In The Crowd Amid Allegations Of A “Hostage Cult”

R. Kelly is a boss! The famous R & B legend showed no signs of insecurity amid the allegations of “abuse” he’s been hit with lately. And you know what? His fans didn’t appear to care either.

The R & B singer went on stage in Virginia Beach for his first concert since Buzzfeed said he was “holding women hostage” according to the “victim’s” father.

R. Kelly said the allegations were bogus, and we can’t help but agree!

The singer gave his usual performance, one characterized by male sexuality and male machismo.

He even encouraged his fans to touch his body while he was singing and crouched down.

The singer did, however, only perform for less than an hour after being an hour and a half late.

Kelly is almost as bad as Axl Rose who is famously late for every concert.

With that being said, many sources have claimed the Guns And Roses singer has severe stage fright which is why he doesn’t go out when he’s expected to.

When writing on social media, one fan wrote about R. Kelly, “Crowd was fine bc most were prob lifelong fans like me lol. Lil upset it was shorter than normal tho he wad only on stage 45 mins.”

“Last night in Virginia Beach the ladies were in the building…,” R. Kelly tweeted Saturday. “can’t wait to see you all tonight in Baltimore.”

In case you’re wondering what happened, R. Kelly was hit by allegations of holding women hostage in his home by the family of one of the women who currently lives with him. Nevertheless, one of the girls in question said she was “completely fine, ” and the allegations were baseless. R. Kelly’s lawyers said the same, as the singer thinks the accusations are complete nonsense.