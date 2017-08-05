R Kelly Denies Canceling Any Of His Upcoming Shows – Says “Don’t Believe The Hype!”

Rumor has it that R. Kelly had to cancel four of his upcoming concerts, but the singer has denied those speculations! The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram today to make a short video to refute TMZ’s claim that he had to cancel two shows in Louisana, one in LA, and one in Dallas, Texas.

In the video, he says, “Yo what’s up Mt. Pleasant, Michigan it’s your boy Kells. I just want y’all to know that I’m five minutes away from your city, I’m ready to do my thing, and I want to thank all of the fans for coming out and supporting me so that I will be there.”

He went on to add that there are no canceled tours despite claims to the contrary.

❌MT. PLEASANT❌ get ready for an experience you won't soon forget. #KellzinTown …. now hashtag that! A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Sources told TMZ at the time that some of his concerts were canceled due to poor ticket sales.

The publication claimed that in Virginia Beach he performed to a barely half-full venue.

The R & B singer returned to the stage Friday for the first time since facing allegations of a “sex cult,” which turned out to be false, according to the young woman who was apparently “held hostage.”

He previously used his Twitter account to defend himself, “Yo, what’s up, y’all? This your boy Kelly, and I just wanna let all of my fans out there know that despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show.”

Kelly added, “And, believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap. All right? So I hope to see y’all there. I love y’all.” As CI readers know, Buzzfeed reported that the singer was allegedly holding women hostage, but it turns out it was the result of disgruntled parents who went to the media with accusations because their daughter moved in with the singer longer than they had expected.