FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
selena gomez meek mill zayn malik drake r. kelly bob marley 21 Savage justin bieber Rick Ross elvis presley halle berry ciara kylie jenner birdman the weeknd gavin rossdale victoria beckham beyonce janet jackson louis tomlinson kanye west bryan tanaka blue ivy
Home » Music

R. Kelly Breaks His Silence After Revelations Of Alleged “Cult” Involving Young Women

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/28/2017
1
772 Views
1


R. KellySource: GQ.com

R. Kelly has finally broken his silence regarding the calamitous allegations of a potential “sex-cult.” As CI readers know, rumors abound at the moment regarding a possible scenario involving the captivity of young women.

However, R. Kelly say’s it’s all nonsense and has no credence, whatsoever.

In fact, the famous R & B legend tweeted a video addressing the entire situation, and he’s still on the road if you’re interested in seeing him live.

He said, “Yo, what’s up, y’all? This your boy Kelly, and I just wanna let all of my fans out there know that despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show.”

“And, believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap. All right? So I hope to see y’all there. I love y’all.”

In case you’re wondering where the original story came from, the report started from an article by the publication, Buzzfeed, whose credibility has been called into question in the past.

In their allegations, Buzzfeed claimed, “(R.Kelly) dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”

The information the company used came from Asante McGee, Cheryl Mack, and Kitti Jones, who were in “Kelly’s inner circle.”

Not only that, the parents of the 21-year-old girl claimed Kelly was holding their daughter hostage.

Despite that, Joycelyn came out in a video interview with TMZ and said she was completely fine and the reports were false.

Advertisement

Other insiders, according to TMZ, have claimed Timothy Savage, the father of the “victim,” actually agreed for her to move in with Kelly to help her singing career. However, he wasn’t expecting the arrangement to last years. On another note, what kind of father lets his daughter move in with a man to help her with a “singing career?”

Post Views: 772

Read more about r. kelly

Advertisement

You may also like
Does K. Michelle Know More About The R. Kelly Situation Than She’s Leading On? The Singer Is Staying Mum On Her Ex!
07/22/2017
R. Kelly’s “Captive Situation” Is Being Compared To “Slavery” As Allegations Get Out Of Hand!
07/21/2017
R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Comes Out To Deny Claims She Was “Brainwashed” Or Held Hostage
07/18/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

MsKeepzitreal
07/28/2017 at 12:25 pm
Reply

Regardless of what it’s still some sick twisted allegations


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *